Yankees Could Trade For Rising Star at Deadline to Replace Struggling Slugger
The New York Yankees likely won't be killing two birds with one stone in this potential trade, but it would still upgrade their roster significantly.
A lot of talk has surrounded Oakland Athletics hard-throwing closer Mason Miller, who touches 103 mph on the radar gun. That being said, he's unlikely to go at the trade deadline this year because he is still in pre-arbitration.
Although Miller would be a major boost in the Yankees' bullpen, the more realistic target is his A's teammate, DH/outfielder Brent Rooker, who would help New York's floundering offense greatly.
Left fielder Alex Verdugo got off to a hot start in his first season with the Yankees, but has since cooled off. He has just two home runs in his last 38 games, and his overall numbers on the season have plummeted to a .239/.294/.385 slash line with a .679 OPS. While he is ranked sixth in MLB with two outs above average, Verdugo might be better suited as a fourth outfielder at this point.
This is where Rooker comes in. He has primarily served as Oakland's DH, but he can also play both corner outfield positions. Despite the fact that he would be a downgrade defensively in left field, the righty swinger's offensive production would overshadow this aspect of his game. The 29-year-old is coming off a 30 homer season, and already has 18 long balls and 56 RBIs to go along with a .281 average and elite .897 OPS in 81 games this year.
Rooker could also provide insurance at DH with Giancarlo Stanton still on the mend from a left hamstring strain. The Yankees have sorely missed Stanton's bat in the cleanup spot, as he crushed 18 homers and posted a .794 OPS before injuring himself in late-June. The 34-year-old should be back from the IL shortly after the All-Star break, but he hurt the same left hamstring last year, and his bat was never able to get going in 2023 after missing 43 games.
The best-case scenario would be the Yankees adding Rooker to play left, with Stanton coming back healthy and productive the rest of the way. If they are able to land Rooker, he could solve either an outfield or DH problem, should Stanton not be able to return to form at the plate.
Rooker is under cheap control for three more years, so the A's asking price will likely be high. The Yankees have top prospect outfielder Spencer Jones as a potential trade chip given it's an all-in year for the club. Rooker could also give New York a safety net in the outfield for the next three years if they lose superstar right fielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter.