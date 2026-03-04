Yankees Prospect Impresses in World Baseball Classic Debut

Elmer Rodriguez had a full-circle day on two different fronts, suiting up for Puerto Rico. For the time being, he has set his New York Yankees jersey aside to represent his country. Yadier Molina gave him the nod in their first game. Then, for his first outing, he stood on the mound across from his old team, the Boston Red Sox. A year ago they traded him for Carlos Narvaez.

Against Boston, Rodriguez pitched three scoreless innings on 43 pitches. He allowed one hit, walked two, and struck out two.

Elmer Rodríguez twirls a 💎 against his former team while representing Puerto Rico.



MLB's No. 82 prospect (@Yankees) strikes out a pair across three scoreless innings: pic.twitter.com/t6eEIscOrL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 4, 2026

His two strikeouts came in the first and second innings. The first was against Kristian Campbell. Campbell went down on five pitches, and he whiffed on a 95.3 MPH fastball down in the zone.

Rodriguez's second strikeout came against what could have been a former teammate in Caleb Durbin. Rodriguez found himself in a hole early on against Durbin, starting the count against him 3-0. He then sat the third baseman down on three straight called strikes. Durbin watched as Rodriguez painted the outside corner with a 94.5 MPH fastball.

Four of the eight balls put in play against Rodriguez were over 95 MPH. Three of them were north of 100. The hardest hit ball against Rodriguez was a 104.1 MPH groundout by Campbell. Funny enough, the lone hit was a 33.4 MPH single that travelled all of 24 feet.

History with Boston

Rodriguez talked about that initial trade before his start against his former team. To him, it was a surprise to be sent the Yankees.

"Getting traded to the Yankees of all teams was the one thing that shocked me the most, because you don't see it that often," Rodríguez told the Boston Globe's Tim Healey. "I mean, I was shocked when it happened. But at the same time, just talked it over with my family. It was new opportunities."

Feb 26, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Elmer Rodriguez (76) throws a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It will be interesting to see how the Rodriguez trade turns out for both teams. Initially, with Narvaez's success in Boston, the deal was seen as the Narvaez trade. It didn't help that the former Yankee backstop crushed his old team whenever he faced them.

Now, with all the hype around Rodriguez, he may be the centerpiece of that deal. Rodriguez skyrocketed up the rankings of New York's farm system and is now a part of the three-headed monster of young Yankee pitchers alongside Carlos Lagrange and Ben Hess.

"This is where I started, so it feels good to be here and compete against some old friends," Rodríguez continued. "I just try to think of it like every opponent is the same. Just trying to go out there, compete, have fun. It doesn't matter if it's Boston or whatever team it is."

