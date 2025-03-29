Yankees Create Franchise History Against Milwaukee Brewers, Former Star Pitcher
The New York Yankees did something on Saturday they've never done in franchise history before; hit nine home runs in a game.
That record was created when Oswald Peraza launched a pinch-hit blast 379 feet to left field.
It was a power display that started early for the Yankees, hitting back-to-back-to-back homers off their former star pitcher Nestor Cortes in the first inning during his first outing against his former team following an offseason trade.
Austin Wells made it four first-frame blasts two batters following the initial string of three straight.
Things did not slow down for the Bronx Bombers after that, with Anthony Volpe hitting a three-run shot in the second inning and Aaron Judge hitting his second homer of the game in the third inning that was a grand slam.
With six blasts on the board, Jazz Chisholm Jr. added his name to the ledger by hitting a solo shot immediately after Judge's.
New York led 13-3 at that point, but the Yankees captain wasn't done there.
The very next inning, he hit his third homer of the game.
It was a sensational start for this New York team that dealt with numerous injuries to many star players throughout the spring, which called into question just how high the ceiling for this group is going to be in 2025.
Hitting nine homers certainly helps.
Cody Bellinger, Judge and Chisholm were all up in the bottom of the eighth inning with a chance to tie Major League history by hitting the team's 10th homer of the game.
Bellinger popped out to third, Judge had a loud lineout to left and Chisholm was hit, bringing up Volpe who drew a walk.
J.C. Escarra had a chance to put his name into the history books, but he popped out to third base to end the eighth frame.
New York will go for the series sweep on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m.