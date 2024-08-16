Yankees Decide on Starting Catcher Amid All-Star's Return
The New York Yankees have seemingly decided on their starting catcher.
With Jose Trevino officially being activated off the injured list on Friday (after missing just over a month with a left quad strain), New York's outstanding catching tandem of Trevino and rookie Austin Wells has been restored; the Yankees have gotten more wins above replacement (via FanGraphs) from their backstops than any other team, with 4.8 fWAR.
However, this also leads itself to a very dificult decision for the Bronx Bombers. While Trevino has legitimate pedigree thanks to his defense (including winning the AL Platinum Glove in 2022), Wells has blossomed into a star since Trevino's injury increased his playing time. The 25-year-old is currently hitting .257/.347/.426 with 23 extra-base hits, 36 RBI, and a 119 wRC+, while his own defense has rapidly developed with eight fielding runs and 10 defensive runs saved.
In the end, Yankees manager Aaron Boone and the front office have decided on Wells as the starter.
Boone provided a not-so-subtle hint towards the team's decision when he appeared as a guest on the Foul Territory podcast on Thursday.
"[Wells] is legit, and he's gonna play," New York's skipper said. "[Trevino] will probably catch on Friday night, with the lefty going, but Austin's earned the opportunity. Trevi will support him and get in there from time to time, too. I love the duo that they are and I love what Trevi brings, but Austin, offensively now, is starting to go to another level."
On Friday, beat reporter Bryan Hoch provided a similar update (also citing Boone's appearance on Foul Territory), confirming that Wells would be getting the lion's share of at-bats. Nonetheless, as Boone also said, Trevino will be catching in New York's game against the Detroit Tigers later that night; although Detroit has pivoted to starting right-hander Beau Brieske, the Bronx Bombers are starting ace Gerrit Cole, who has formed a tremendous battery with Trevino.
Both players have been extremely valuable to the Yankees' success this season, but with Wells' maturation into one of the best young catchers in the league, he has more than earned the starting job. Expect him to be in New York's lineup more frequently, although Trevino should still see playing time due to the advantages he provides as well.