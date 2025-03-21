Yankees Designated Hitter Candidate Shockingly Opts Out of Contract With Team
The New York Yankees are losing one of their options to fill the designated hitter role.
As first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, Dom Smith is exercising the opt-out clause in his minor league contract with the Yankees and is choosing to become a free agent.
Smith making this decision likely indicates he did not believe he was going to make New York's big league Opening Day roster, something that is at least a mild surprise given the injury to star designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.
It was likely going to come down to either Ben Rice or Smith, and it seems like the Yankees prefer the upside Rice provides at just 26 years old compared to the veteran.
Smith being willing to walk also could indicate that Paul Goldschmidt's back injury is not serious as he stated given the fact Rice would likely slot into the first base role and leave the designated hitter spot open if the veteran signing was going to miss any time.
The former New York Mets high-profile prospect was enjoying a productive spring with the Yankees, slashing .294/.286/.588 with three home runs and 12 RBI over 12 games and 34 at-bats.
Seeing where he ends up, and how he performs this season, will be of tremendous interest to this fan base since Smith had the opportunity to serve as an important depth piece in the Bronx.
Nonetheless, Smith is a free agent once again and will seek a big league opportunity somewhere else.