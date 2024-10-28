Yankees, Dodgers Expected to Compete for Prized International Hurler This Offseason
As you know, the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are currently competing in the 2024 MLB World Series.
While this is the first time since 1981 that these two iconic franchises have faced off in the Fall Classic, the Yankees and Dodgers battle it out every offseason when it comes to securing baseball's best free agents.
This was seen last winter in the case of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto; both of whom the Dodgers ultimately acquired.
And an October 27 article from the New York Post's Joel Sherman suggested both teams will likely make a run at another Japanese superstar soon after the World Series concludes.
Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said in the article, “I think the way [the Yankees] view players and the way we view players, there’s some overlap there. And since these are two teams that are consistently competing for a championship each and every year, it makes sense that there’s overlap.”
Sherman then wrote, "We can expect that this is going to continue this offseason. The Dodgers are going to, at minimum, check to see if Juan Soto can be convinced to come West again.
"And there already are rival executives who believe that Los Angeles is the strong favorite to land Japanese star Roki Sasaki if the righty is posted by the Chiba Lotte Marines," he added.
Sasaki is a 22-year-old pitcher who was one of the biggest superstars of the 2023 World Baseball Classic, posting a 1–0 record with a 3.52 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 7.2 innings pitched for Team Japan.
In four seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, Sasaki has posted a 29-15 record with a 2.10 ERA and 505 strikeouts in 394.2 innings pitched.
The Yankees have already been named as a top potential fit for Sasaki if he gets posted by the Marines (which isn't a guarantee). As for Los Angeles, Sherman wrote, "The Dodgers have entrenched themselves as the team of Japan with the signings of Yamamoto and especially Shohei Ohtani — their postseason TV ratings in Japan have been setting records, for example."
While the Yankees' focus is on defeating the Dodgers during this World Series, beating LA in the potential Sasaki Sweepstakes this offseason will become a priority once the Fall Classic concludes.