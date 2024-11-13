Yankees' Dynamic Duo Take Home AL Silver Slugger Awards
The New York Yankees capped off a tremendous 2024 season with its two brightest stars winning AL Silver Slugger Awards.
On Tuesday, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto were named two of the best offensive players in the American League. Both players took home the Silver Slugger Award for the outfield position along with Anthony Santander of the Baltimore Orioles. Gleyber Torres and Giancarlo Stanton were also nominated for Silver Sluggers at second base and DH, respectively, but did not win.
Judge posted a historic season at the plate, leading the majors in home runs, RBI, and OPS. The Yankees' captain slashed .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBI, while leading all American League hitters with 392 total bases Judge’s 218 wRC+ topped his 2022 campaign when he set the AL record for most home runs in a single season with 62. According to Baseball Reference, it is the best offensive season in history by a player not named Babe Ruth or Barry Bonds. This will be the fourth Silver Slugger award of Judge’s eight-year Yankee career.
Soto is well-known for his plate discipline, but it was his power that shined in his first season in the Bronx; he hit a career-high 41 home runs while adding 109 RBI and an AL-leading 128 runs scored. The highly sought after free agent phenom also slashed .288/.419/.569 with a sparkling 119/129 K/BB ratio. This is Soto’s fifth Silver Slugger award, joining Mike Trout as the only other player in MLB history to win five Silver Sluggers before turning 26.
Finally, the Bronx Bombers also won the AL Silver Slugger team award, edging out the Baltimore Orioles; New York led the American League in fWAR (33.7) and wRC+ (117) while also leading the majors with 237 home runs. Not surprisingly, their World Series rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers, won the Silver Slugger team award for the National League.
Judge and Soto will also compete against Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals for the AL MVP award. The winner will be announced on November 21, 2024, when the BBWAA reveals the voting results at 6:00 PM EST on MLB Network.