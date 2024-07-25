Yankees Eyeing Rookie Of The Year In Blockbuster Swap At Trade Deadline
It seems like the New York Yankees are going to try to land at least one new infielder ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.
The Yankees don't have much more time to get a deal done, though. The deadline will pass on July 30th and New York clearly wants an upgrade. New York needs to improve the offense and one player they have "interest" in is Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India, according to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.
"The Yankees inquired about Colorado Rockies All-Star infielder Ryan McMahon, but the team has since told him he would not be traded, according to a league source," Castillo said. "The Yankees also have interest in Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India, but the Reds aren't expected to make him available, unless they drop in the National League Wild Card race over the next week, according to league sources."
India was mentioned in trade rumors much more last year but Cincinnati ultimately ended up holding on to him. The same could happen this year with the Reds not out of the National League Wild Card race. But, if the Reds are open to a deal, he would be one of the top options out there for the Yankees.
The 2021 National League Rookie of the Year is slashing .275/.377/.420 in 93 games to go along with eight home runs, 21 doubles, 40 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. Cincinnati seemingly has a surplus of infielders which could make India expendable despite his superb play.
New York certainly needs to make a splash and India checks all of the boxes for the Yankees. He immediately would give New York a boost. Plus, he is under team control until 2027. New York currently has Gleyber Torres at second base but he has struggled offensively this year and is set to hit free agency and would be significantly more expensive than India.
The Yankees should continue to place calls to the Reds until they can get a deal done.
