Yankees Top Prospect Not 'Off The Table' With Blockbuster Deal Possible
The New York Yankees need to make a major splash over the next week ahead of the trade deadline and clearly are considering all options.
New York looked like the clear World Series favorite early on this season but things have completely changed. The Yankees have completely flipped the switch in the opposite direction over the last month or so but fans should still have high hopes about the team.
When you have a team that has Aaron Judge and Juan Soto on it, anything could happen. The Yankees have great pieces but haven't been clicking lately. The upcoming trade deadline will be a way for the Yankees to reset and hopefully get back on track.
New York should be considering all options because of the fact that it could lose Soto this upcoming offseason so this may be the team's best chance at a World Series title. Adding another major piece to help the offense could be just what they need.
Because of this fact, a trade involving either Jasson Domínguez or Spencer Jones isn't "entirely off the table," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
"All-in. Perhaps most telling about the Yankees isn't the players they're targeting but the ones they're willing to move," Passan said. "Chasing a 50-22 start with a 10-20 stretch will put a scare into any organization, but it's especially acute for one with annual championship aspirations and 14 consecutive ringless seasons. That's why outfielders Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones -- the former recovering from an oblique strain, the latter New York's top prospect -- aren't entirely off the table. The chances of such a deal are slim, yes, but general manager Brian Cashman is sharp enough to recognize that limiting anything during a free fall is counterproductive."
It would be tough to see either Domínguez or Jones get moved, but a deal only would happen if there was a blockbuster opportunity out there to help win now. The Yankees at least should be taking all calls right now to see what type of deal they could get done.
