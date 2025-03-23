Yankees Fan Favorite Announces Devastating News of Son Unexpectedly Passing Away
Former New York Yankees player Brett Gardner announced some tragic news on Sunday.
In a statement that was shared by the team, he and his wife, Jessica, revealed that their youngest son, Miller, has unexpectedly passed away at the age of 14 years old.
The Gardners said that Miller got ill on a family vacation along with other members of the family, and on March 21, he died peacefully in his sleep.
"We have so many questions and so few answers at this point ... We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," the family said as part of their statement.
This is an unthinkable tragedy for the Gardners and one of this franchise's fan favorite players.
Drafted in the third round of the 2005 draft, Gardner spent his entire career with the Yankees.
Called up for his Major League debut in 2008, he was the starting center field on the 2009 World Series-winning team.
While his career accolades and numbers don't stick out in the pantheon of baseball history with a slash line of .256/.342/.398, 139 home runs, 578 RBI and an OPS+ right at the league average of 100, his value was much more than his singular All-Star selection and Gold Glove Award would suggest.
Gardner was beloved by teammates during his 14-year career, being a clubhouse leader throughout his tenure.
That's why this news is so devasting for the Yankees family and this fan base.
Our hearts go out to the Gardner family at this difficult time.