Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees Fans Banned From All MLB Stadiums For World Series Incident With Mookie Betts

After their uncalled for encounter with outfielder Mookie Betts during the World Series, two Yankees fans are now banned from all MLB stadiums.

Logan VanDine

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

After making news for all the wrong reasons, these two New York Yankees fans will no longer see any games at Yankee Stadium or across the league anytime soon.

Dan Martin of The New York Post reported on Friday that the two fans who grabbed Mookie Betts' wrist and tried to rip the ball out of his glove during Game 4 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers have been banned "indefinitely" from not just Yankee Stadium, but all MLB Games.

Austin Capobianco and John P. Hansen were both ejected shortly after the uncalled for encounter with the Dodgers' outfielder and were banned from attending Game 5 which would eventually turn out to be the final major league baseball game of the year.

Following this incident, the Yankees called the fans' actions "egregious and unacceptable" and later said in a statement, "The safety and security of players, fans and Stadium staff is the foundational element of every event held at Yankee Stadium, and it cannot be compromised."

Martin is also reporting that both Capobianco and Hansen were using the seats of a season-ticket holder who has owned the tickets since 1990 but since he was not in attendance, he will not be punished and will be allowed to keep the seats.

The season-ticket holder is reportedly supportive of the decision by the league to bar both fans from attending any more games across the league.

The Post also obtained a letter from an MLB official that was sent to the fans which stated: "Your conduct posed a serious risk to the health and safety of the player and went far over the line of acceptable fan behavior. Based on your conduct, Major League Baseball is banning you indefinitely from all MLB stadiums, offices and other facilities."

The letter also stated that if the banned fans are seen near or at any MLB property or event, they will be removed from the premises and possibly arrested.

Martin went on to add that the decision to ban Capobianco and Hansen was a joint decision by both MLB and the Yankees with the league going even further to ban both the fans from all venues across the league.

Published
Logan VanDine
LOGAN VANDINE

Logan VanDine is a contributing writer for On SI's Mets and Yankees websites. Logan is a graduate of Rider University where he majored in Sports Media and minored in Sports Studies. During his time at Rider, Logan worked for Rider's radio station, 107.7 The Bronc as a sports host, producer and broadcaster, and for the school's paper: The Rider News. He began his time with The Rider News as a section writer for sports and was a copy editor for two years followed by being one of the sports editors during his senior year. Logan also placed third in the New Jersey Press Foundation Awards for sports feature writing. Aside from his work at On SI, he is also a writer for FanSided covering the New York Giants and Mets and also covers the Giants for Total Apex Sports. Give him a follow on X: @VandineLogan

Home/News