Yankees Fans Erupted As New York Knicks Beat Boston Celtics in Wild Game 2 Ending
The New York Yankees won a thriller in their series finale against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
It was a resilient victory for the Yankees, breaking up a no-hitter in the sixth inning with a solo homer from Cody Bellinger to tie the game, coming back in the eighth inning with a two-run homer from Trent Grisham to tie things up and force extras, then winning it on a walk-off single by J.C. Escarra in the bottom of the 10th.
However, it wasn't the only wild ending for a New York team that day.
About four hours north, the New York Knicks were facing the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their playoff series, and after the Knicks came from behind in shocking fashion to win the first won, they did the same exact thing on Wednesday.
When New York completed their second comeback of the series, Yankee Stadium erupted.
The only problem was that this was the same inning where the Yankees went down against the Padres.
Ian Hamilton walked a batter to start the frame before inducing a ground out and then walking the next batter he faced after that.
This prompted Aaron Boone to call upon new closer Luke Weaver.
But, for the second time in this set, Weaver was knocked around by San Diego, with the right-hander giving up an RBI single and a sacrifice fly that put New York into a 3-1 deficit.
Thankfully, the Yankees were able to make their own comeback and win like the Knicks.
New York is a connected sports city, and there were a lot of eyeballs on both games taking place, both at home and at the stadium.
The Yankees get an off day on Thursday before heading out west for a six-game road trip.