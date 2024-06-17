Yankees Finally Get Return on 2014 MLB Draft 10 Years Later
The New York Yankees didn’t have a selection in the 2014 MLB Draft. But perhaps they could just claim pitcher Carlos Rodón anyway?
The Athletic recently did a re-draft of that draft 10 years ago. The Yankees didn’t pick until the second round when they selected Mississippi State pitcher Jacob Lindgren.
Rodón played his college baseball at NC State alongside another first-round pick, Trea Turner. The left-hander was so highly regarded that the Chicago White Sox took him No. 3 overall. In the Athletic’s re-draft, he would go No. 6 today.
It didn’t take long for the Holly Springs, N.C., product to get to the Majors, either, as he made his MLB debut with the White Sox the following year.
It took him a while to get his footing and he had his career interrupted by Tommy John surgery in 2019. But once he returned in 2021 he emerged as the All-Star the White Sox were hoping for, going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA, as he finished fifth in Cy Young voting and made the AL All-Star team.
But the White Sox couldn’t keep him. He signed a two-year, $44 million deal with the San Francisco Giants that offseason, one that included a player option so he could bet on himself.
It worked. He went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA with the Giants and triggered that option, which led to signing a six-year, $162 million contract with the Yankees in late 2022.
It wasn’t easy for Rodón last season. He started the year on the shelf with an injured left forearm. A back injury delayed his return and he only started 14 games. He went 3-8 with a 6.85 ERA and allowed eight runs without recording an out in his last start.
This season he’s pitched more like the All-Star he was in 2021 and 2022.
He’s helped hold down the rotation while Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole recovered from an arm injury. In 15 starts he is 9-3 with a 3.28 ERA, with 81 strikeouts and 23 walks in 85 innings. He’s already thrown more innings than he did a season ago.
The Yankees did make a notable selection in that draft — left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Now in Arizona, he was the Yankees’ fourth-round pick and was eventually traded to St. Louis in 2022. He helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series last November and if there is any seller’s remorse from this draft it’s Montgomery.
He made his MLB debut in 2017 and put together a serviceable 22-20 record with a 3.94 ERA. But the Yankees didn’t get out of Montgomery what the Rangers did.
They can only hope to get the best out of Rodón.