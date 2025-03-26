Yankees Free Agency Dream Target Predicted to Sign Massive Deal with Blue Jays
With the season nearly here for the New York Yankees, the team is focused on trying to salvage the campaign after being ravaged by injuries this spring.
It has been a challenging spring for the Yankees. Injuries have unfortunately dominated the conversation before the start of the year, and the depth of the franchise is being challenged.
Luckily, it was a strong winter for New York and there is still a lot of talent on the team heading into this campaign.
One position that was a priority for the team to improve was at first base. After struggles with production from the position, the team signed former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year deal.
Even though it wasn’t the best year for Goldschmidt in 2024, he figures to be a massive upgrade compared to what they have received from the position in recent years.
Furthermore, the signing of Goldschmidt not only helps for this coming campaign, but keeps the position open to pursue one of the top free agents in the upcoming class.
The Yankees will surely be interested in first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but the real question will be whether he will hit the open market.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic (paid subscription required) recently predicted that a dream target for the Yankees would be staying with his current team and signing a monster deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
“The Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to a 15-year, $577 million contract on the eve of Opening Day — or soon after," he wrote.
Guerrero put a firm halt to contract extension talks during spring training, but with him being such an important player for the franchise, the Blue Jays could, of course, present him offers still.
The projected extension of $577 million over 15 years would be hard to turn down to test free agency, and even though he was adamant about his decision and deadline, that type of money could change anyone's mind.
For the Yankees, the talented slugger would certainly be a dream target for them in free agency. After missing out on re-signing Juan Soto, the franchise would surely like to bring in another talented young star.
Since New York didn’t invest in anyone at first base long-term this winter, they are likely keeping that flexibility for a reason, and Guerrero makes a ton of sense for them.
Pairing the All-Star slugger from the Blue Jays alongside Aaron Judge for the next few years would give the Yankees one of the best one-two punches in the league. Unfortunately, New York might not get that chance if he gets a massive offer.