Yankees Game Times For Detroit Tigers Series Changed Due to Severe Weather
The New York Yankees are at the center of a significant schedule change this week as they get set for a series on the road against the Detroit Tigers starting Monday.
According to an announcement from the Tigers, due to extreme wind chill conditions in the 20s coming to Detroit this week during the evenings, the start time of all three games has been moved up.
The three games on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday were all scheduled to begin at 6:40 p.m. EST, and they will now be played in the daylight. The first game on Monday is going to see first pitch at 3:10 p.m. EST while both games on Tuesday and Wednesday will start at 1:10 p.m. EST.
According to the announcement, tickets that were already purchased are still going to be valid and fans who purchased directly through the Tigers will get the opportunity to exchange them if they so choose. But, fans who purchased from secondary markets need to contact their respective vendor to inquire about weather related policies.
In all likelihood, Yankees fans who were planning on attending the games likely purchased their tickets through the secondary market, so it's worth checking into if the start times will impact travel related logistics.
The first matchup of the series on Monday features Carlos Rodon against Casey Mize before Tuesday sees Carlos Carrasco taking on reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The finale features New York ace Max Fried going up against Jack Flaherty.
It should be three great games in the Motor City in showdowns which will now be played in still cold conditions but under the sunlight as well.