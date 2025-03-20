Veteran Pitcher Has Exceeded All Expectations for New York Yankees This Spring
As spring training wraps up for the New York Yankees, there have been a few good things to come out of it despite a lot of negatives.
The main storyline for the Yankees in spring training has been the plethora of injuries to key players.
Sor far, their ace Gerrit Cole will be done for the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, Luis Gil, will also be out until the summer with a lat strain.
While the starting rotation has taken a brunt of the injuries, designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton will also be starting the year on the injured list with both elbow and calf issues.
These are some key players that are going to be missing a lot of time and the depth of the organization is being tested early.
Luckily, some of the players who have opportunities now with those ahead of them injured are making the most of it.
Currently, with two openings in the starting rotation, it appears to be a battle between three pitchers. Marcus Stroman, Will Warren, and Carlos Carrasco will all be battling for the two open spots, and both spots have yet to be settled.
For Carrasco, he was a flyer pickup for New York this winter after a couple of bad seasons in a row.
With the New York Mets in 2023, the veteran right-hander totaled a 6.80 ERA. He followed that poor year with another bad one with the Cleveland Guardians in 2024, totaling a 5.64 ERA.
The Yankees gave him a chance to prove that he’s still got something left in the tank, and he has certainly delivered.
So far this spring, the 37-year-old has totaled a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings of work. The strong spring has opened up some eyes in the organization and New York has a tough decision to make.
Carrasco seems likely to be joining the rotation, resulting in the Yankees having to add him to the 40-man roster. This will likely occur soon, and the subsequent move will be to move Cole to the 60-day IL.
It has been a great spring for the veteran right-hander and if he has earned the spot in the rotation if he gets it.
The Yankees will need him to continue to pitch well, with no help for the rotation seemingly on the way anytime soon.
Carrasco has had some excellent seasons in the Majors and the former star will be seeking to bounce back late in his career.