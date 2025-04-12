Yankees Get Concerning Injury Update on Slumping Pitcher After Disastrous Outing
Marcus Stroman's season went from bad to worse on Friday night, as he turned in one of the worst outings of his career.
The New York Yankees veteran didn't make it out of the first inning against the red-hot San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium, recording just two outs in Friday's series opener. He allowed the first six batters he faced to reach base, surrendering five runs on four hits and three walks before departing to a loud chorus of boos.
Stroman clearly didn't have his best stuff, throwing just 23 of his 46 pitches for strikes and facing only nine batters. He may have been impacted by the wet conditions, which ended the game early in the top of the sixth with the Giants up 9-1.
The 33-year-old righty was also dealing with an injury, according to Yankees manager Aaron Boone.
After the game, Boone told reporters that Stroman's left knee was "bugging him." Boone said Stroman had X-rays taken at Yankee Stadium and will undergo further testing.
An injury would help explain Stroman's poor performance on Friday and this season. Over his first three starts, the two-time All-Star is 0-1 with an 11.57 ERA, a 6.52 ERA and a 2.04 WHIP. In just 9.1 innings, he's allowed 12 hits, 12 runs, two homers and seven walks against seven strikeouts, showing poor command and getting hit hard on pitches in the zone.
Stroman clearly isn't right, so it wouldn't be surprising if an injury's to blame.
New York's rotation has already been decimated by injuries with Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt all sidelined to begin the season. Schmidt is currently on a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset and could rejoin the Yankees as soon as next week, which would allow him to take Stroman's spot in the rotation if he ends up missing time.