Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Addresses Recent Change in Playing Time
Although the New York Yankees have been peeling off wins left and right, one of their most important hitters has strangely seen reduced playing time.
In New York's contests on September 9, September 14 (Saturday), and September 17 (Tuesday), designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was not penciled in the lineup; he additionally was not in the starting lineup in Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners, meaning that the slugger has been left out of four of the Yankees' last nine lineups.
Earlier in the season, Stanton was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain and missed a month of games; due to his reduced activity lately, many fans were worried that the 34-year-old was banged up again.
Fortunately, Stanton revealed that he is fully healthy, and that he is being rotated in and out of the lineup based on starting pitching matchups. He additionally was told by manager Aaron Boone that he will play on Thursday in New York's series finale in Seattle.
"We're not gonna make this a story of how I feel," Stanton said when asked if he was frustrated about not playing every day. "We're gonna be fine either way."
Stanton's decrease in playing time has directly coincided with the call-up of the Bronx Bombers' prized outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez; while it absolutely makes sense to give the exciting 21-year-old an opportunity, having a hitter of Stanton's caliber being used in a platoon is rather questionable, especially when being platooned with a struggling hitter in Alex Verdugo.
This season, Stanton is hitting .233/.296/.474 with 25 home runs, 64 RBI, and a 115 wRC+, and has substantially bounced back from a tough 2023 season. Even in his slumps, the 6'6" slugger's presence in the lineup is a weapon in of itself; typically batting cleanup or fifth, Stanton's incredible power has benefitted the hitters in front of him by forcing fearful pitchers to throw strikes to them. This is further evidenced by New York's record with him in the lineup; in games where Stanton has played this season, the Yankees boast a sparkling 66-39 record.
With October just around the corner, the Yankees need to prioritize putting Stanton in the lineup, as he has consistently proven himself as a difference maker.