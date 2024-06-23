Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Expected to Miss Significant Time Due To Injury
The New York Yankees' loss of Giancarlo Stanton is less than ideal, to say the least.
According to team manager Aaron Boone, Stanton has a "mild" left hamstring strain and should miss roughly four weeks. Additionally, he received a PRP injection during the Yankees' afternoon game against the Atlanta Braves. Stanton sustained the injury on Saturday, when he awkwardly rounded third base while scoring on a base hit.
"My feelings don't really matter in this time, it's gonna be about four weeks and I gotta do what I can to get there," Stanton said in a postgame interview.
Although Stanton certainly sounded level-headed during the interview, he is surely frustrated over this latest injury, as he's worked so hard trying to stay healthy. This included an offseason program that saw him drop a few pounds of muscle to make strains less likely.
Stanton has been a highly valuable piece to the Yankees ever since his arrival; even with his injury struggles and batting slumps, he's capable of putting the entire team on his back when he gets locked in. This season, Stanton is hitting .246/.302/.492 with 18 home runs, 45 RBI, and a 126 wRC+. Over his last ten games before getting injured, he's gotten a hit in each game while batting .378/.439/.649 with three homers, nine RBI, and a 211 wRC+.
The loss of Stanton has come at an especially bad time for the Yankees, as they're in a middle of the first real slump of the year; they've lost seven of their last ten games, including three straight series against the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Braves. Amazingly, they still have the best record in the American League while leading the Orioles by 1.5 games in the AL East; the Yankees got help from one of their biggest rivals, the Houston Astros, who swept Baltimore over the weekend.
The Bronx Bombers still have some tough matchups during the week, as they face the New York Mets for two games (at Citi Field) before traveling to Toronto for four games against the Blue Jays. Both teams play the Yankees hard despite having below .500 records, and having a player like Stanton in the lineup could have been a legitimate difference maker.
For now, the Yankees will have to weather the storm without Stanton. Fortunately, the 15-year-veteran is known for his strong performances late in the season and in the playoffs, so when the Yankees get their slugger back, they'd also get an X-factor as the pennant race heats up.