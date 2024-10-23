Yankees GM Brian Cashman Takes Shot at Astros: 'Cheated us'
With Game 1 scheduled on Friday night at Dodger Stadium, the New York Yankees are set to play in the World Series for the first time since 2009.
But Yankees GM Brian Cashman doesn't think the 15-year drought narrative is fair given the Houston Astros were caught cheating during this span.
“I hate the 15-year thing because it completely forgets and discounts that some other organization cheated us when we were already in the end, if you knew what was going on, I don’t think they would be advancing during that time thing, I think we would have been advancing” Cashman told “Mad Dog Radio's legendary host Chris Russo.
“I hate that 15-year thing because I don’t think it accurately reflects history.”
The Astros have been a regular playoff opponent for the Yankees since 2015. Houston knocked the Yankees out in the '15 Wild Card, the 2017 ALCS, 2019 ALCS and 2022 ALCS.
Cashman feels that 2017 specifically cost the Yankees a potential title. This was the year that the Astros were later penalized for stealing signs electronically and relaying them to their hitters. The Astros went on to win the World Series that year after eliminating the Yankees in seven games in the ALCS to reach the Fall Classic.
While it's only known that the Astros cheated in 2017-18, Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres has previously told The New York Post that he believes they did so in 2019 as well.
The Yankees did not have to face Houston on their road to the World Series this year. The Astros were swept by the Cinderella story Detroit Tigers in the Wild Card round. New York eliminated the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS and the Cleveland Guardians in the ALCS to capture the AL pennant.
The Bronx Bombers will now face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, which begins on Friday in Los Angeles as they look to capture their first title since '09.