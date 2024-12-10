Yankees Have 'Expressed Interest' in Trading For High-Priced Superstar
It will be fascinating to see how the New York Yankees decide to pursue the remainder of the ongoing offseason.
There seems little doubt that they'll be aggressive in improving their roster by any means necessary, whether that be via acquiring free agents or making trades.
And in a December 9 article, The Athletic's Katie Woo conveyed that the Yankees are already showing interest in one elite infielder who's on the trade block.
"[St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John] Mozeliak 'intends to try' to trade third baseman Nolan Arenado, he said to reporters Monday evening during the first full day of MLB’s annual Winter Meetings," Woo wrote.
"He explained that moving the eight-time All-Star would be something that would be in the best interests of both the team and the player. Mozeliak has engaged in talks involving a potential trade for weeks, gauging preliminary interest for Arenado’s market. Now, it appears he will act upon those conversations in earnest."
Woo later added, "Arenado, who has a full no-trade clause and is owed $74 million over the remaining three years of his eight-year, $260 million contract, wants to play for a contending team."
"At least one team involved in the Soto bidding — the New York Yankees — has expressed interest in Arenado, according to a league source, though it is unclear at this time if the Yankees are one of Arenado’s approved teams," she wrote.
This isn't the first time that the Yankees have been linked to Arenado via trade this offseason. While the 10-time Gold Glove Award winner's best days at the plate are most likely behind him, he's still arguably baseball's best defensive third baseman and would provide veteran leadership in the Bronx next season if they were to trade for him.