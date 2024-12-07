Yankees Have Interest in Reunion With Versatile Infielder, Per Insider
With a clear need for infield depth, the New York Yankees are reportedly considering a familiar name.
On Saturday, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported that the Yankees are among the teams interested in free-agent Thairo Estrada. The 28-year-old infielder originally signed with New York as an international free agent in 2012 and appeared in 61 games for the Yankees between the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
After posting a .214/.267/.348 slash line in two seasons in the Bronx, Estrada was traded to the San Francisco Giants for cash considerations following the Yankees' acquisition of Rougned Odor.
Over the next three seasons with the Giants, Estrada became a steady contributor, posting a 105 wRC+ and 7.4 fWAR while providing strong defense at second base, shortstop, and left field. He stole more than 20 bases in two of those seasons and, since 2023, ranks seventh in MLB with +27 Outs Above Average defensively.
After a solid .731 OPS in 2023, Estrada's 2024 campaign was a letdown. He hit just .217/.247/.343 (.590 OPS) with nine home runs and 47 RBI in 96 games. On August 30, he was removed from the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento after going unclaimed on waivers.
Estrada finished the season strong at Triple-A, posting a .333/.390/.493 slash line (.884 OPS) with three home runs and eight RBI in 83 plate appearances. He elected free agency at the end of the season.
With starting second baseman Gleyber Torres expected to leave via free agency, the Yankees are in the market for infield help. Estrada, with his extensive experience at both second and third base, could provide a cost-effective, versatile option. Even if not a full-time starter, he offers speed, defensive reliability, and upside at the plate.
Internal candidates to replace Torres include 36-year-old DJ LeMahieu, who is coming off a disappointing season marred by injuries; Jazz Chisholm Jr., who could return to his natural second-base position if the Yankees add a third baseman; and Caleb Durbin, the 5-foot-6 speedster who earned a spot on the Yankees’ 40-man roster after a standout performance in the Arizona Fall League.
In addition to the Yankees, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding mentioned the Colorado Rockies as another team to watch for Estrada.