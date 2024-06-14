Yankees Have Pair Of Rising Prospects In Florida Complex League
The Florida Complex League is the first place for prospects to show off their talent as rookies, especially for prospects who start their career overseas, usually in the Dominican Summer League.
The FCL gives young prospects the chance to play every day against talent that, one day, will hit the Majors. Right now the New York Yankees have a pair of FCL prospects that are catching the eyes of analysts at Baseball America.
Neither of them are considered Top 30 organization prospects — yet. But that’s what the FCL is for.
Outfielder Brian Sanchez has been with the organization for less than a year. When the Yankees traded Jake Bauers in November, he was part of the return.
The Milwaukee Brewers signed Sanchez out of Venezuela last January and showed promise with the Brewers’ Dominican Summer League team. He slashed .297/.414/.446/.860 with seven doubles and 19 RBI.
After the Yankees acquired him he was assigned to the DSL NYY Bombers. But the Yankees moved the 19-year-old left fielder to the FCL in early May.
His bat has shown great improvement, with a slash line of .348/.451/.609/1.060 with two home runs and 12 RBI in 21 games. Baseball America made the point that Sanchez has the highest wRC+ of any Complex League standing (190 wRC+).
The third-highest standout in terms of wRC+ is another Yankees prospect, second baseman Abraham Ramirez. He has a wRC+ of 174.
Another Venezuelan native, the Yankees snagged Ramirez in January of 2022 as an international signee. He’s been a high-level hitter since he started with the Yankees as part of their DSL team in 2022. He remained in the DSL in 2023 and he batted above .300 both seasons.
In his first season stateside, he is slashing .368/.489/.539/1.028 with two home runs and 14 RBI in 24 games. In three minor-league seasons the 19-year-old is batting .335.
If either, or both, of these players reaches the Majors one day, the Yankees could have a couple of stars on their hands.