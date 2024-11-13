Yankees Have This Crucial Advantage in Juan Soto Sweepstakes
Despite the sheer amount of potential suitors, the New York Yankees are currently considered the favorites to sign superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
The 26-year-old had the best season of his career with the Bronx Bombers, forged a strong bond with his teammates and the fanbase, and seems to be on good terms with the team's front office. Of course, money will end up being the biggest factor, but if the Yankees are willing to give Soto exactly what he wants (and more), then he won't hesitate to sign with them.
That slight edge the Yankees have, though, may have increased due to a convenient scheduling decision.
On Tuesday, ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported that meetings with Soto and agent Scott Boras will be underway this week, with the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, and Yankees all scheduled for negotiations. Passan still noted that there are other teams with interest, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, but they appear to be priced out. Barring visits by the Dodgers and/or San Francisco Giants (or two "mystery teams" according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post), this appears to be the order of teams with appointments.
That order, with the Yankees being the last to negotiate with Soto (scheduled for Monday, November 18), indirectly gives them a fairly significant advantage.
Unlike the sweepstakes with many other premier free agents, the Soto sweepstakes are progressing extremely quickly to the point where suitors may be offering contracts. Because the Yankees are going last among these four suitors, they may discover what the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Mets are offering for the 26-year-old's services; the Yankees can then choose to match or exceed all of them, which would officially give Soto the billion-dollar question of whether he wants to be a Yankee.
The Bronx Bombers notably had the last word with now-team captain Aaron Judge; with the Giants seemingly on their way to signing the outfielder, principal owner Hal Steinbrenner made a last-minute intervention and asked Judge if he wanted to stay with the Yankees. Of course, the answer was yes, and the addition of an extra contractual year was all it took for Judge to stay, despite bigger offers from the Giants and San Diego Padres.
In this case, there won't be a "hometown discount" to land Soto, but Steinbrenner (who will be present at the meeting, along with general manager Brian Cashman and field manager Aaron Boone) will have the opportunity to ask that ultimate question. If the 26-year-old says yes, then Steinbrenner can effectively end the sweepstakes by handing out an offer that Soto can't refuse.
By going last in negotiations, the Yankees can make their best pitch possible to Soto - the career-year, the clubhouse bond, the love of the fans, the championship window, the opportunity to become one of the best players ever for the most prestigious franchise in the sport - while also discovering what the other suitors are willing to shell out. Once the meeting is over, there will be two outcomes: the ball placed in Soto's court, or a record-setting deal that keeps him in the Bronx for the rest of his career.