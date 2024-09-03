Yankees Hitter's Impact Shown Through Staggering Stat Since Lineup Tweak
The New York Yankees improved to 80-58 on the season after defeating the Texas Rangers 8-4 on Monday.
Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres got his squad's offense going by smacking a single into the six-hole in the game's first at-bat.
While nothing came from that specific hit, the 27-year-old Torres added two more knocks on Monday from the leadoff spot, ultimately going 3 for 5 with a double, 2 RBIs, and a run scored in the win.
This excellent offensive game encapsulates Torres' performance at the plate since Yankees manager Aaron Boone elected to make him New York's new leadoff hitter on August 16. Per YES Network's Sports Researcher James Smyth, Torres has a .387 OBP (9th in the AL), 12 runs scored (tied for 5th in the AL), and a whopping 4.55 pitches per plate appearance (1st in MLB) since then.
While pitches per plate appearance isn't a commonly showcased stat, forcing a starting pitcher to throw a lot of pitches early in a game is a valuable quality for a leadoff hitter to have; especially when said hitter has Juan Soto and Aaron Judge hitting behind him, who can then get a better look at what they're about to face.
Plus, Torres being made to show patience at the plate has allowed him to get more hitter-friendly counts, where he can sit on a specific pitch (sliders, in the case of his leadoff single and double last night).
Torres' prolonged hitting struggles this season are shown with his .244 batting average, .680 OPS, and 12 home runs in 131 games played heading into Tuesday's tilt against Texas.
But if he keeps spearheading the Yankees' offense from the leadoff spot, all of those earlier offensive woes will be erased.