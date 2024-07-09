Yankees’ Homegrown Slugger Almost Played For Arch-Rival
Ever since his MLB debut on June 18, New York Yankees rookie first baseman Ben Rice has been a bright spot amid the team's offensive struggles.
The 25-year-old is hitting .273 with a .904 OPS and 4 home runs this season. However, three of those home runs came in one game, against the Boston Red Sox on July 6.
This made Rice the first rookie in Yankees history to go yard three times in a single game, which was made even sweeter since he did so against New York’s arch-rival.
What makes it even crazier? Rice could have done that in a Boston uniform.
MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reported on July 8 that Rice was going to be drafted by either the Yankees or the Red Sox.
“I had a chance to get drafted by [Boston],” Rice recalled in the article. “This is actually true: It was either going to be the Red Sox or the Yankees, probably, that picked me. Those were the teams that I knew liked me the most.”
It’s clear which team Rice would have preferred. Not only did the former Dartmouth standout grow up a diehard Yankees fan in Cohasset, Massachusetts (aka Boston Red Sox territory), but he even once wrote, “Yankees Rule!” on Fenway Park’s Pesky Pole in right field.
Thankfully for Yankees fans, New York got to Rice before their rivals, selecting him in the 12th round (363rd overall pick) of the 2021 MLB Draft.
Rice, who was summoned to the big leagues to replace Anthony Rizzo, credits his even-keel plate approach for his early MLB success.
“It’s just trusting my approach,” Rice said. “I have a lot of confidence in my approach, and up here is no different. The game hasn’t changed. The bases are all in the same spots. That’s allowed me to hit the ground running a little bit here.”
Considering how well Rice has played in Rizzo’s absence, it will be tough to take the 25-year-old out of the lineup when the three-time All-Star’s arm fracture heals.