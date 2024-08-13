Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Leaves Game with Injury
Getting blown out by a historically bad Chicago White Sox team is the least of the New York Yankees' concerns right now.
Jazz Chisholm Jr., the Yankees' biggest acquisition at the trade deadline, sustained a left elbow injury while making a hard slide at home plate in the fifth inning. Later TV replays showed him moving his left arm/shoulder in clear discomfort after the play; Chisholm would remain in the game until the seventh inning, when Ben Rice pinch-hit for him.
Fortunately, X-rays on Chisholm's elbow came back negative, and the 26-year-old is currently in good spirits. Nonetheless, the Yankees will run more tests on him on Tuesday, which may cause him to be unavailable for the team's next contest that night.
Prior to Monday's game, Chisholm was hitting .296/.345/.704 with seven home runs (over half as many as he hit with the Miami Marlins in 101 games), 12 runs scored, 11 RBI, a 190 wRC+, and 1.1 fWAR in just 13 contests and 58 plate appearances. He also was 2-for-3 on Monday before getting hurt.
Additionally, the Bahamian second baseman/center fielder was tasked with learning a new position with the Yankees, as he became the starting third baseman. So far, he's held his own with two outs above average, thanks to his amazing athleticism.
Chisholm also came with a high price tag at the deadline; the Yankees also had to send one of their best hitting prospects, catcher Agustin Ramirez, to the Marlins in order to get the electric 26-year-old, although this is largely due to Chisholm having two more seasons of team control before becoming a free agent.
Even with Chisholm being a player who can figure heavily in the Yankees' future, he was acquired as part of an all-in push for a World Series title, and his phenomenal play so far can help the Bronx Bombers reach that elusive goal. Most signs are pointing to him being fine, but the team is still holding its breath.