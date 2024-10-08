Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Unfazed By Loss, Says Royals Got 'Lucky'
There's certainly pressure on the New York Yankees, but not panic.
New York was dealt a tough 4-2 loss at home to the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, largely due to starter Carlos Rodón running out of steam in the fourth inning and a lackluster offensive performance. The series is now tied at one game a piece and will shift to Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City for two games; if necessary, a winner-take-all Game 5 would be played back in Yankee Stadium.
This defeat, coupled with the Yankees' status as the top seed in the American League and the urgency to win their first pennant in 15 years, gives the Bronx Bombers much less room for error.
But Jazz Chisholm Jr. is facing the adversity with his usual swagger and confidence.
"It still feels the same, that we're going to win it. I don't feel like anybody feels any different," Chisholm said after the game. "We're going to go out there and do our thing still, we still don't feel like any team is better than us. We had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, so [the Royals] just got lucky."
This is an extremely bold statement than can either blow up in the Yankees' face, or be the spark to a series win.
On one hand, Chisholm's statement of "getting lucky" provides bulletin-board material for the Royals, a team that shouldn't be underestimated. In addition to having arguably the best shortstop in the game in Bobby Witt Jr. and an accomplished playoff performer in catcher Salvador Perez (who homered on Monday), Kansas City has a strong starting rotation that proved essential in their Wild Card Series victory the previous week.
The Royals have their share of weaknesses such as a lack of power outside the heart of the order and inconsistent middle relief, but they've proven that they belong in the postseason and are certainly capable of playing in the World Series.
On the other hand, Chisholm's words can fire up the rest of his Yankee teammates; New York ultimately has a superior roster to the Royals and are heavily favored to win the pennant for a good reason. If the Bronx Bombers' most important players like Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, Giancarlo Stanton, Gerrit Cole, Gleyber Torres, and Chisholm himself can play to the best of their abilities, there aren't many, if any, teams that can beat them.
As the series shifts to Kauffman Stadium, taking at least a game in front of a eager Kansas City crowd seems like a daunting task. However, the Yankees have the best road record in the majors, so they can very well take both games and advance to the ALCS without the need for a winner-take-all game in the Bronx. Additionally, Clarke Schmidt's chances against Seth Lugo are as good as anyone's, and Gerrit Cole will toe the rubber in Game 4 with a chance to either punch an ALCS ticket or save the season.
Chisholm's claim that the Royals got lucky may not be true, but the rest of his words should motivate the Yankees over the rest of the series.