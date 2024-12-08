Yankees' Juan Soto Plan B Option Signs Massive Deal With Giants
In a December 4 article, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand asserted that one of the New York Yankees' top backup options if they don't sign Juan Soto is acquiring former Milwaukee Brewers infielder Willy Adames.
"The Yankees remain hopeful about bringing Juan Soto back to the Bronx, but in the event that the slugger signs elsewhere, New York will have plenty of money to pivot to Plan B," Feinsand wrote.
"According to sources, one of the options being considered is Willy Adames, who is drawing interest from the Yankees. Adames is the top free-agent shortstop available after posting a career year with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs in 161 games."
That plan is now kaput, as it was announced on December 7 by the New York Post's Jon Heyman that the San Francisco Giants have signed Adames to a seven-year, $182 million deal.
In a subsequent X post, Heyman added, "Giants, Braves and Dodgers were always the most active pursuers of Adames in trade talks. He’s a SS for SF. Yankees people love him as well but they have another priority at moment."
The timing here is interesting because the assumption is that many other top free agents are waiting until Soto reveals his decision before seeing how their market comes together.
However, Adames was clearly content with this offer from San Francisco and didn't want to wait and see where Soto ended up before making his decision.
This signing will be the last thing on Yankees fans' minds if they end up with Soto. But if the 26-year-old slugger signs elsewhere, Adames no longer being available as a consolation may rub salt in that wound.