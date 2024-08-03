Yankees' Key Bullpen Reinforcement Nearing Milestone in Rehab
The New York Yankees need all of the help they can get down the stretch of the season as they fight over the AL East crown with the division rival Baltimore Orioles.
With the July 30 trade deadline concluding earlier in the week, GM Brian Cashman was able to acquire two relievers in Mark Leiter Jr. and Enyel De Los Santos to help his shaky bullpen.
Were these two moves enough? That remains to be seen.
The good news is that right-handed setup man Ian Hamilton is making strides in his rehab from a lat injury.
On Saturday morning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Hamilton is scheduled to throw a "high intensity" bullpen on Tuesday, August 6. He will still need to face hitters in his bullpens and rehab games before he is deemed ready to return from the IL. That being said, the righty's next step is a big one.
Hamilton has been out since June 6 after suffering a lat strain. In 27 appearances this season, the 29-year-old holds a 4.55 ERA and a 1.584 WHIP.
While his numbers haven't been great this year, Hamilton was one of the Yankees' best high-leverage relievers in 2023. The veteran hurler produced a 2.64 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 58 innings last season.
The Yankees are hoping that Hamilton can recapture some of his previous success once he is healthy again.
Nick Burdi and Scott Effross are also options to assist the Yankees bullpen as well. Both relievers' were optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre upon completing their rehab assignments.