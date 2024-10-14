Yankees Leave Key Pitcher Off ALCS Roster
The New York Yankees will be without one of their most important pitchers for the ALCS.
New York made some interesting roster decisions such as clearing the injured Anthony Rizzo to play, but starting pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. is not quite ready to return; despite his best efforts to build himself up, the Bronx Bombers ultimately left Cortes off the roster.
The 29-year-old southpaw has been out since September 25 with a left elbow flexor strain. Nonetheless, Cortes has worked diligently to return during the postseason; he began a throwing program just over a week ago and has since progressed to throwing bullpen sessions.
Yankees' pitching coach Matt Blake also chose not to rule out Cortes the day before the roster reveal, as Cortes threw a 20-pitch bullpen session to put himself in consideration for a roster spot.
"He threw the ball well," Blake said. "Pretty crisp. The velocity’s in a good spot, lot of shapes, command was good. Feel good about where he’s at."
With this in mind, Cortes is certainly an option to pitch in the World Series if the Yankees can claim the American League pennant. However, the 29-year-old would be in a bullpen role if he comes back, as he wouldn't have enough time to build himself back up as a starting pitcher.
Despite a middling 9-10 record, Cortes has a solid 3.77 ERA, 3.84 FIP and 1.15 WHIP this season, while setting career-highs in starts (30) and innings pitched (174.1). The lefty has a 22.8% strikeout rate against a 5.5% walk rate, although he is somewhat prone to giving up home runs (24). Overall, Cortes led all Yankee pitchers with 3.1 fWAR; almost all Yankees, only Aaron Judge (11.2), Juan Soto (8.1), Austin Wells (3.4), and Anthony Volpe (3.4) had a higher fWAR than Cortes this year.
The Yankees will begin the ALCS against the Cleveland Guardians in the Bronx on Monday; first pitch will be thrown at 7:38 PM ET.