Yankees Legend Sends Clear Message on What He Wants to See From Current Team
Former New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada knows what winning requires.
The legendary backstop was part of the Yankees' iconic "Core Four" alongside Mariano Rivera, Derek Jeter, and Andy Pettitte. This group was integral to the Yankees' teams that won the World Series in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, and 2009.
Posada and many of his former teammates are back at Yankee Stadium on Saturday for the 76th annual Yankees Old-Timers' Day celebrations, before New York faces the Colorado Rockies.
The now 54-year-old Posada spoke with the media before the Old-Timers' Day ceremony began. And when asked what he'd like to see the current Yankees take from the 2009 team, he sent a clear message.
"Just a little attitude," Posada said, per SNY. "It takes a lot of guts and takes a lot of wanting. I think they can do that.
"Just a little bit more of 'let's want to be successful,'" Josada continued. "I see this group as a little bit more tight then before. I watch a lot of games, and I feel like this team is a little bit more tight than they were before. You know, in the dugout, it seems like they're bonding pretty good this year."
Posada, who was a four-time MLB All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger, compiled more RBIs and home runs than any other catcher in baseball from 2000 to 2011.
But in playing such an important position on defense, the biggest impact Posada had with the Yankees was the relationships he developed with his pitching staff. The chemistry he formed with these pitchers helped keep star-studded Yankees' clubhouses together, which was a major factor in New York's success from the late 90s through the end of the Core Four's respective careers.
And Posada clearly believes that adopting a similar attitude will be crucial to the 2024 Yankees team's success.