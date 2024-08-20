Yankees' Legendary Announcer Returning to Broadcast Booth on Tuesday
The voice of the New York Yankees is temporarily returning behind the mic.
In a surprise announcement from WFAN Sports Radio, the recently retired John Sterling will be making a guest appearance on the Yankees' radio broadcast on Tuesday; the ensuing game against the Cleveland Guardians is John and Suzyn (Waldman) T-shirt night at Yankee Stadium.
Beat reporter Bryan Hoch would later confirm that Sterling would be in the booth during the fourth and fifth innings; he additionally posted a photo of Sterling enjoying a night out with his colleagues in New York City.
The 86-year-old New York native was the Yankees' radio play-by-play announcer from 1989 to 2024. He famously called 5,060 consecutive Yankees games from September 1989 to July 2019; this span included the entire playing careers of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte, and Jorge Posada. Sterling was well-known for his personalized home run calls for nearly every Yankee, and his signature victory call, "Theeeee.... Yankees win!"
After spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons on reduced schedules, primarily calling home games and northeastern road trips, Sterling announced his retirement on April 15, effective immediately. The Bronx Bombers would subsequently honor him in a pregame ceremony on April 20, and have yet to announce a full-time successor as the team's radio play-by-play voice; Waldman remains in her role as color commentator, which she has held since 2005.
Although Sterling is still retired, Yankee fans will undoubtedly be excited to hear his voice on the radio again, even if it's just for two innings.