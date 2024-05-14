Giants Ace Surprisingly Could Be Traded; Would Yankees Join Sweepstakes?
Will the New York Yankees swing a blockbuster trade this summer?
The Yankees already have a loaded roster and are considered one of the favorites to take home the 2024 World Series trophy, but the club is sure to be mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors as we begin to approach the summer.
New York seems to be going all in on the 2024 season and could add some more star power around the deadline. There are sure to be some interesting players available and one player who surprisingly has been mentioned as a trade candidate is San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller.
"The main draw would be Snell, so hopefully you didn't get too sick of those daily 'Latest Rumors on Snell' updates from this past offseason," Miller said. "There might be a bunch more in July. Snell's $38.5 million player option for next season may make it tough for the Giants and a prospective trade partner to find common ground.
"It's not an impossible hurdle, as we saw the New York Mets deal Max Scherzer and his $43.3 million player option last summer. However, a big part of that trade crossing the finish line was getting Scherzer to exercise his option in advance. Don't bank on Snell agreeing to do that."
New York certainly will be busy throughout the summer looking for ways to improve the team but a deal for Snell should be considered extremely unlikely. The Yankees were linked to the two-time Cy Young Award winner throughout the offseason but decided to go in another direction.
The Yankees decided against giving him a massive deal and now he has a player option for the 2025 season which would cost a ton in prospect capital. New York should look for ways to improve the rotation but it won't be with Snell.
