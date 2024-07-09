Red Sox Star Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Deadline Option For Yankees
The New York Yankees have multiple holes to fill on the roster with three weeks left to do so before the trade deadline.
New York has been ice cold lately but fans still should have hope for the club's chances this season. The Yankees still have three superstars in Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Gerrit Cole, and therefore should be considered a threat to win the World Series.
The Yankees have dealt with struggles lately, but they are a solid trade deadline away from changing perceptions around the club and being considered among the title favorites again.
There are multiple holes that the Yankees need to fix, though, including the bullpen, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"The Yankees’ bullpen that’s been a revolving door at times has been taking their hits for not having enough 'swing and miss' guys and the numbers suggest there may be something to that," Heyman said. "While their overall ERA of 3.63 places them eighth of 30 teams, they rank 18th with 8.62 strikeouts per nine innings."
One player Heyman surprisingly mentioned as an option is Boston Red Sox star closer Kenley Jansen.
Jansen has been one of the best closers in baseball in recent memory, but a trade with New York's biggest rival should be considered extremely unlikely at this point. Boston has surprised people and seems like it's heading toward buying at the trade deadline as well.
There were rumors about a possible deal involving Jansen, but now it seems like he could stay put. If things change, though, his 2.01 ERA in 31 appearances certainly would be great for New York but should be considered extremely unlikely.
