Yankees Lose Promising Reliever to Lowly AL Club Via Waivers
The New York Yankees have lost a promising arm.
On Monday, the team announced that right-handed reliever Ron Marinaccio was claimed off waivers by the league-worst Chicago White Sox.
This officially ends Marinaccio's tenure with the Yankees, whom he spent his entire professional career with after getting selected in the 19th round by New York in the 2017 MLB Draft.
Marinaccio was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Sept. 20 when the club had to clear room for righty Cody Poteet on the 40-man roster.
Marinaccio has shown flashes as a reliable bullpen piece during his career. The 29-year-old was one of the Yankees' most dependable relievers in 2022, in which he posted a 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 56 strikeouts across 44 innings.
However, the righty struggled in 2023 with a 3.99 ERA in 47.1 innings, which led to him being sent down to the minors.
This season, Marinaccio was sent up-and-down between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the majors on numerous occasions due to the fact that he had options remaining. The Toms Rivers, NJ native produced a 3.86 ERA at the big-league level in 2024, and a 2.04 ERA in 39.2 innings in Triple-A.
With just six games left in the regular season, the White Sox have tied the 1962 Mets for the most losses in a campaign with 120.
With the Triple-A season now over, Chicago optioned Marinaccio to Double-A with the Barons set to play in the Southern League championship this week.
The White Sox look to have an extensive rebuild ahead of them, meaning it's possible Marinaccio can claim a spot in the big-league bullpen next season in an attempt to get back on track.