Yankees' Luke Weaver Makes Self-Deprecating Joke About Closer Success
Luke Weaver has been a godsend for the New York Yankees down the stretch this season.
The 31-year-old stepped into New York's closer role in early September after Clay Holmes' struggles in the ninth inning reached a breaking point. In his past 15 appearances, Weaver has amassed a 3-0 record with a 1.02 ERA and 4 saves. He also hasn't allowed an earned run in his past 12 innings pitched.
Weaver's most recent appearance came on Saturday, in Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals. He entered the game with 2 outs in the eighth inning of a 6-5 game, recorded a crucial strikeout, and then shut the door in the ninth to earn a massive save to put the Yankees up 1-0 in the series.
Another aspect of Weaver's meteoric rise in New York is that fans have gotten a glimpse of his sense of humor during interviews. And this was showcased once again when Weaver spoke with the media after his Saturday performance.
When Weaver was asked about teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr. saying he's "built" for the closer role, Weaver laughed and said, "Well, it's sure not my size, my physique. Even though I feel like being wiry is a very internally strong foundational attribute," per SNY.
After getting that self-deprecating joke out of the way, Weaver added, "I feel like I'm pretty chill, personality... But I've mentioned in the past, just failure builds up kind of an iron wall. And you just learn how to move past things and adjust as quick as you can."
Yankees fans won't care what Weaver's formula for success has been, so long as he keeps it cooking this postseason.