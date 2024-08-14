Yankees Make IL Decision on Jazz Chisholm Jr.
The inevitable has occurred and now the New York Yankees will be hoping it won't be worst case scenario.
On Wednesday, the Yankees officially placed the versatile Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list with what they're calling a UCL sprain.
Former top prospect infielder Oswald Peraza has been called up to take Chisholm's spot on the roster and should see time at third base with Oswaldo Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu.
As manager Aaron Boone shared with reporters, the team is still waiting on further opinions from doctors regarding the severity of Chisholm's elbow injury. At this point, surgery has not been ruled out for Chisholm.
However, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post revealed earlier on Wednesday that the Yankees are "hopeful" that Chisholm might be able to rest and rehab and return in 3-4 weeks, but it's not definite.
"Surgery is still a possibility," as Heyman said on B/R Walk-Off.
If Chisholm is forced to undergo a UCL procedure, his 2024 season would be over and he would likely miss a portion of next year as well.
Chisholm is under team control for two more years and was the Yankees' biggest trade deadline acquisition last month.
Since joining the Yankees, Chisholm provided a major spark, slashing .316/.361/.702 with a 1.063 OPS, seven home runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games.
Losing Chisholm, who is now shut down from baseball activities as the club gathers more information, is a crushing blow for the Bronx Bombers.
The Yankees will be crossing their fingers that Chisholm can avoid surgery and return to their lineup before the regular season ends.