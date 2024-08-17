Yankees Make Surprise Move to Call-Up Veteran Lefty to Stabilize Bullpen
This wasn't the expected move from the New York Yankees.
On Friday, the team called up veteran left-handed reliever Tim Mayza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to add to their bullpen.
The initial belief was that New York would bring up either Scott Effross or Nick Burdi, both right-handers, to fill a needed spot in relief. However, the club opted to go with adding a second southpaw to their shaky unit instead.
The Yankees signed Mayza to a minor league contract on July 12 after he was released by the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays a week before.
The 32-year-old was having a dreadful campaign with Toronto, posting a 8.03 ERA, a 1.95 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 24.1 innings (35 appearances). That being said, Mayza had impressive numbers for the Blue Jays a season ago, producing a 1.52 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP and 53 strikeouts across 53.1 innings (69 outings).
The Yankees are hoping that Mayza's upside will translate into their bullpen as they look to try and claim the AL East title down the stretch of the season.
Mayza was solid in 8.1 innings (nine appearances) with Scranton after getting picked up by the Yankees last month. His 2.16 ERA in Triple-A earned him another crack in the majors this year.
“He’s gotten back to a point where he’s throwing the ball like the Tim Mayza we’ve seen most of his career,” manager Aaron Boone told reporters prior to the Yankees' 3-0 victory against the Detroit Tigers on Friday. “If that’s the case, then he can be effective.”
It's possible Burdi and/or Effross could still receive a shot before the regular season concludes. But both hurlers have missed significant time due to injury in 2024. Effross hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2022 due to Tommy John surgery (October 2022) and then back surgery this past offseason (February).
For now, the Yankees are rolling with Mayza as they attempt to help him bounce-back.