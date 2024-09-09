Yankees' Marcus Stroman Earns Nomination For Prestigious Award
Marcus Stroman is a candidate for the greatest honor a Major League Baseball player can earn.
On Monday, the 33-year-old right-hander was selected as the New York Yankees' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award; the honor, named after Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente, is given annually to the player who "best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement, and the individual's contribution to his team".
The Yankees currently have two previous winners on the roster; first baseman Anthony Rizzo was the 2017 recipient (with the Chicago Cubs), while the honor was bestowed upon outfielder and team captain Aaron Judge in 2023. Other past winners for the Bronx Bombers include Ron Guidry (1984), Don Baylor (1985), and Derek Jeter (2009).
Upon earning his team's nomination, Stroman expressed his gratitude on X while also tagging his charitable foundation, the HDMH (Height Doesn't Measure Heart) Foundation.
Although the Yankees have plenty of worthy nominees in a clubhouse full of camaraderie, Stroman checks every box of the award's criteria.
Off the field, the New York state native created the HDMH Foundation to assist underprivileged children and adolescents (especially in difficult areas to live, such as inner cities) in pursuing their goals. Stroman himself, who stands at 5'8", was often told that he was too short to fulfill his dream of becoming a major league player; he not only proved his doubters wrong, but he subsequently created his foundation to give others the confidence they need to overcome similar (or greater) adversity.
On the field, Stroman is well known for his team-first attitude and strong work ethic, which is best exemplified by his 143 innings pitched this season. This consistent availability, in addition to his accountability, has made him perfect in handling the notoriously demanding New York media and forming strong bonds with his teammates.
While every nominee of the Roberto Clemente Award is deserving, Stroman has been an ideal candidate for so long that even if he doesn't win, he should be in the conversation for the league's most prestigious honor for years to come.