Yankees Miss Out on Superstar Trade Target; Where Can They Pivot?
A December 10 X post from the New York Post's MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that the New York Yankees were interested in pursuing a trade for Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker.
"Cubs and Yankees are among potential fits for Kyle Tucker if the Astros seriously entertain moving the star OF," Heyman wrote.
It became clearer over the next few days that the Astros were, in fact, seriously entertaining trading Tucker. And he was considered an ideal replacement for Juan Soto because he's a left-handed outfielder who can hit with power while also boasting an impressive OPS (which was .993 last season).
However, the other team Heyman mentioned ended up being who secured a deal for Tucker, as ESPN's Jeff Passan wrote in a December 13 X post, "BREAKING: The Chicago Cubs have acquired star outfielder Kyle Tucker in a trade with the Houston Astros, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done."
It has been reported that the Astros were asking for AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil as part of the trade package for Tucker, which may have been one reason why the Yankees ultimately didn't trade for him.
With Tucker now off the board, the Yankees must look elsewhere to bolster their lineup in the wake of Soto's departure. Luckily, they have a few compelling options.
New York has been linked in trade discussions with Chicago Cubs star Cody Bellinger. Like Tucker, Bellinger makes a lot of sense because he's a left-handed power-hitting outfielder who could help balance out a lineup that features multiple right-handed sluggers like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.
And now that Tucker is headed to Chicago, perhaps that will make the Cubs more willing to part ways with Bellinger.
However, if a Bellinger trade doesn't come to fruition, there are two right-handed power-hitting outfielders available in free agency who could be good fits: Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernández.
Again, the Yankees have been linked to both players. And while their being right-handed isn't ideal, both had better seasons than Bellinger in 2024.
Although adding an outfielder isn't the Yankees' only option — as USA Today's Bob Nightengale alluded to in a December 13 X post.
"If the Houston Astros complete their Kyle Tucker trade for 3B Isaac Parades, 3B prospect Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, that certainly would open the door for the New York Yankees to sign 3B Alex Bregman," Nightengale wrote.
The Yankees have been linked to Bregman throughout this offseason. And while there may still be some bad blood between him and Yankees fans after his role in the Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal, New York fans will likely be forgiving if he comes to the Bronx and starts slugging.