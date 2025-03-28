Yankees Need Trio of Rising Stars to Excel Offensively This Season
With the start of the regular season here for the New York Yankees, they will have a couple of burning questions to answer to start the year.
After a disappointing loss in the World Series, the Yankees were able to bounce back with a really strong offseason.
Even though the team lost a superstar in Juan Soto, they were able to spend money and make trades to improve multiple areas.
However, while the winter might have been good, spring training was not. New York lost multiple key players for an extended period of time.
Even if the Yankees were at full health, one of the most significant questions for the team was going to be able to perform offensively up to what they did last year.
Last year was an amazing campaign for New York with Soto, and while they had a strong offseason, replacing a player of that caliber is impossible.
Bryan Hoch of MLB.com recently wrote about the biggest unknown for the Yankees going into the season being their ability to perform at an elite level offensively.
“Adding veterans Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt should help make up for some of the lost offense, but others must help the club avoid returning to its 2023 level of production, when they scored just 673 runs and missed the playoffs," he wrote.
The additions of two former National League MVPs is a pretty good pivot after losing their star, especially considering the other upgrades made to the pitching staff.
However, due to the injuries to the starting rotation, that unit is now going to be pressed to compete at as high of a level as the team was hoping for coming into the campaign.
Losing Gerrit Cole for the season and Luis Gil until the summer will likely result in the Yankees’ offense needing to step up.
Furthermore, with Giancarlo Staton on the injured list at the start of the year, the team will need not only their new additions to perform well, but their young players to develop as well.
There is certainly not only hope, but an expectation that the trio of young stars for New York will take a step forward.
Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Jasson Dominguez all have the potential to be very good players in the league. However, all three are young and there have already been some ups and downs in their careers so far.
In 2025, the offense could really end up going with how these three perform. If they struggle, it’s hard to imagine the offense of the Yankees being one of the best in the league.
Wells got things started with a home run on opening day.
Furthermore, if all three or a majority take a step forward, the offense of New York just might end up being as good as last year.