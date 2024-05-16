Yankees Owner Hal Steinbrenner 'Likely' to Discuss Contract Extension for Juan Soto
There's no secret that the New York Yankees absolutely adore superstar outfielder Juan Soto.
After all, he looks even more than just the last piece to the team's championship puzzle; rather, he looks like a player the Yankees can build around for years to come. Adding him to the lineup has restored the Yankees' status as the "Bronx Bombers" and as one of the best teams in MLB.
The one caveat of the Soto acquisition is that he is a free agent after the season, and will undoubtedly recieve a record-breaking contract. In addition, he is a Scott Boras client, who typically lets his players hit the free agent market even if they plan on staying with the same team.
But this won't stop team owner Hal Steinbrenner from trying to secure Soto right away. YES Network analyst Jack Curry interviewed Steinbrenner for his "Yankees News and Views" podcast, which will release in the near future. Steinbrenner not only said he wants Soto to be a "Yankee for life", but he says it's "likely" that he will talk to Boras during the currently-ongoing season.
"We'd like to see him here for the rest of his career, I don't think there's any doubt of that," Steinbrenner said. "His agent, Scott [Boras] doesn't normally do deals in the middle of the season, and neither do I, but as I said in spring training when I met with you guys, this is a unique situation and a very unique player. So I wouldn't be shocked if there was a conversation or two had during the course of the season. I think it's worth doing at some point.
"I want to give Juan time to really settle in and make sure that this is a place where he can see himself playing for a long time."
Curry additionally reached out to Boras about the idea of talking with Steinbrenner, and the super-agent seems to be open to it as well.
"Always happy to talk with Hal," Boras texted Curry. "Juan is getting to know the Yankee organization. HIs singular focus is winning."
Soto has previously played with the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres, and was traded from both teams despite his incredible talent due to the inevitable record-breaking deal that he will command. With this in mind, one of the Yankees' major goals of the season is to make Soto as comfortable as possible in pinstripes.
Steinbrenner's desire to start extension talks reflects how well Soto's tenure has gone so far. That "singular focus" of winning is being fulfilled as the team continues to round into form. Soto has additionally built strong relationships with his teammates and the fans in the Bronx; he immediately gravitated towards team captain Aaron Judge, has worked with several players in the batting cages (most notably Oswaldo Cabrera), and embraced the fans behind him in right field.
Granted, the season is still young and tough times may emerge, but that's exactly why Steinbrenner is so keen on beginning talks with Soto as soon as possible. Even if these talks don't amount to a mid-season extension, it should also greatly help the Yankees in bidding for him in the free agent market, as a good relationship with the team would make it even more likely for Soto to stay.
It has been a dream start for Soto in the Bronx, and it's looking more likely that it will be his home for the rest of his career.