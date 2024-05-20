Yankees Plan to Use DJ LeMahieu as Regular Third Baseman Upon Return
One of the New York Yankees' stars is on his way back.
On Monday, team manager Aaron Boone said that infielder DJ LeMahieu, who is recovering from a right foot fracture, is expected to be the regular third baseman once he completes his rehab assignment, saying that he will be "eased in" but will still play the majority of games upon his return. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported Boone's update on New York's star.
Due to LeMahieu's positional versatility and the presence of Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti as utility options, Boone also said that LeMahieu may play some games at first base to give Anthony Rizzo some days off when needed.
Also on Monday, LeMahieu was with the team at Yankee Stadium fielding grounders and taking swings in batting practice. He will then rejoin the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment.
The Yankees have held their own at third base without LeMahieu so far. Cabrera got off to a fantastic start to the season, and despite cooling off, he has been a great situational hitter with a .302 batting average and a .419 slugging percentage with runners in scoring position. Meanwhile, Berti is hitting .321 since coming off the injured list and hit his first home run as a Yankee in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox.
Nonetheless, LeMahieu appears to be healthy and ready with his rehab assignment going smoothly. While he has only four at-bats in three games with Somerset, he has walked three other times and has two hits with an RBI. LeMahieu also got several opportunities to run the bases due to his productive plate appearances, and has not felt any pain in his right foot.
It is unclear where LeMahieu will bat in the lineup upon his return, as Anthony Volpe has settled in nicely in the leadoff spot, where LeMahieu has traditionally batted throughout his time with the Yankees. Regardless, with the offense already firing on all cylinders, pitchers will have an even tougher time against the Bronx Bombers when they add their two-time batting champion back in the order.