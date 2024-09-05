Yankees' Potential Pursuit of Elite Free Agent Infielder Takes Intriguing Twist
On Wednesday night, the San Francisco Giants announced they had re-signed third baseman Matt Chapman to a six-year, $151 million contract extension. This will keep the four-time Gold Glove award winner out of this offseason's free agency market.
This affects the New York Yankees (who will likely be in the market for a third baseman this offseason) in multiple ways. Not only does it mean there's no chance Chapman will be wearing pinstripes in 2025, but it also means another elite, soon-to-be free-agent third baseman has more leverage.
A September 5 article from MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote, "Perhaps the biggest winner Wednesday night was Alex Bregman, who was already viewed by most as the top third baseman on the upcoming free-agent market. With Chapman no longer an option for clubs seeking third base help, Bregman is easily the most notable player at the position headed for free agency."
In addition to Yankees superstar Juan Soto and New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso, Bregman is among the most talented hitters slated to enter free agency.
He is a two-time All-Star and two-time MLB World Series champion with the Astros. While he has a respectable .259 batting average with a .759 OPS and 21 home runs this season, his proven postseason track record (19 home runs in 97 postseason games) means he'll probably command more money than Chapman this offseason.
The Yankees' unquestioned top priority this winter will be re-signing Juan Soto. If they manage to do so, it's more likely they'd either try to address the third base position with somebody who's currently in the organization or try to sign a free agent like ex-Yankee Gio Urshela or J.D. Davis.
But if Soto ends up signing elsewhere, Chapman staying in San Francisco may mean the Yankees will be all-in on Bregman this winter.