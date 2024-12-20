Yankees Predicted to Re-Sign Fan-Favorite High-Leverage Reliever
The New York Yankees' bullpen was a major asset during their postseason run, and ultimately featured four relievers with at least 30 appearances posting an ERA under three during the regular season. However, southpaws Tim Mayza and Tim Hill hitting free agency has left a void needed to be filled, as they were the only left-handers among the team's relief corps.
Although the Yankees may have more pressing needs, signing a southpaw for the bullpen must be handled at some point. A top option would be re-signing Hill, who thrived in New York and became a fan-favorite after being designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox earlier in the year.
Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record predicted that the Yankees will reunite with Hill, who logged a 2.05 ERA and a 69% ground ball rate in 39 games, with just two home runs allowed in 44 innings. This was in sharp contrast to his time with the White Sox, with whom he allowed 41 hits and 10 walks in 23 innings, along with a 5.87 ERA in 27 games.
Hill, who turns 35 in February, was exceptional in the postseason, allowing only one earned run in 8.1 innings and 10 appearances. In 16 career playoff games, Hill has a minuscule 0.68 ERA in 13.1 innings.
The Yankees are known in recent years to build the bullpen around budget-friendly relievers, although the trade for Devin Williams, who recorded 50 saves with a sub-1.50 ERA over the past two seasons, was an major exception to this rule. They also re-signed hard-throwing righty Jonathan Loaisiga, who is currently recovering from Tommy John surgery. Now, the Bronx Bombers are in clear need of dependable middle relievers and setup men, and fan-favorite Hill should successfully fill either of these roles if he is brought back.