Yankees' Radio Voice John Sterling Nominated for Prestigious Award
The longtime voice of the New York Yankees could be riding into a Cooperstown sunset.
On Tuesday, the National Baseball Hall of Fame named Yankees' radio announcer John Sterling as one of the ten nominees for the Ford C. Frick Award, which is presented annually by the Hall for "excellence in baseball broadcasting". Other notable nominees include Tom Hamilton of the Cleveland Guardians, Mike Krukow and Duane Kuiper of the San Francisco Giants, Dave Sims of the Seattle Mariners, and Gary Cohen of the New York Mets.
Sterling, 86, had previously announced his retirement on April 15, concluding a broadcasting career of over 50 years and a 35-year tenure as the Yankees' radio play-by-play announcer. Although the retirement was effective immediately, he agreed to return to the booth for New York's final homestand and ensuing playoff run, which will begin on Saturday; Sterling will officially be retired once the Yankees' season concludes. Ironically, one of Sterling's fellow nominees (Sims) is a finalist to become his successor over at WFAN.
A 12-time Sports Emmy Award winner, Sterling called 5,060 consecutive games from September 1989 to July 4, 2019; this streak encapsulated the entire playing careers of Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada, and Bernie Williams. The New York native's partners over the years included former MLB player Jay Johnstone (1989-1990), former sportscaster Joe Angel (1991), current YES Network play-by-play announcer Michael Kay (1992-2001), current Los Angeles Dodgers radio play-by-play announcer Charley Steiner (2002-2004), and color commentator Suzyn Waldman (2005 until his retirement). Sterling is renowned for giving personalized home run calls to almost every Yankee (e.g. "Bern, Baby, Bern!" for Bernie Williams), and a signature call for every Yankee victory ("Theeee... Yankees win!").
Voters for the Ford C. Frick Award will consist of 13 past winners and three baseball historians; the past winners consist of Marty Brennaman, Ken Harrelson, Pat Hughes, Bob Uecker, Dave Van Horne, Jon Miller, Tony Kubek, Eric Nadel, Jaime Jarrín, Denny Matthews, Bob Costas, Al Michaels, and Joe Castiglione. The 2024 recipient was Castiglione, who served as the radio voice of the Boston Red Sox for 42 seasons, and like Sterling, announced his retirement this season.
With Sterling's impending retirement, unique announcing mannerisms, and status as the voice of one of the most successful franchises in sports, he could very well end up as the 2025 recipient; if the honor indeed goes to Sterling, it would be a cherry on top of a successful and iconic broadcasting career.
The recipient will be announced on December 11 at MLB's Winter Meetings in Dallas, Texas, and the award will be given out in July 2025.