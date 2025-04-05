Yankees Relief Pitcher Has Encouraging Timeline for Return After Bullpen Session
As the New York Yankees look to continue their winning ways, they recently received an update on a key member of their bullpen.
This season, one of the main storylines for the team has been the amount of injuries that they have had to deal with.
When spring training started, the team seemingly started to see key players get injured, causing reasonable concern for the team.
With players like Luis Gil, Gerrit Cole, and Giancarlo Stanton all being placed on the injured list to begin the year, it was easy to be pessimistic about the outlook for the franchise.
However, there was recently some good news on the injury front for the team.
Relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga, who is rehabbing from surgery, threw on Saturday, which is an excellent sign that the talented right-hander will be on his way back soon.
The bullpen has shown some issues early on, especially when Devin Williams was out on paternity leave.
Getting a pitcher the caliber of Loaisiga back into the mix will help strengthen the unit and provide some needed depth.
Back in 2021, the right-hander had an excellent campaign, totaling a 9-4 record and 2.13 ERA. However, injuries have unfortunately slowed him down since then, with the 30-year-old totaling just over 20 innings pitched in the last two years.
If Loaisiga can come back and pitch like he did in 2021, it will be a massive boost to the bullpen.
Even though his absence might not have been talked about as much as some of the other stars, the right-hander can be a difference-maker when healthy.
Hopefully, he can stay on track for an early summer return.