Yankees Remain in Touch with High-Leverage Arm; Other Contenders Lurk
With the Winter Meetings officially underway in Dallas, the relief pitching market is heating up—and the New York Yankees appear to be eyeing a familiar face.
According to Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News, the Yankees have remained in touch with left-handed reliever Tim Hill. Phillips previously reported that the two sides share "mutual interest" in a reunion, though Hill is also drawing interest from other contenders, including an unnamed NL West team.
Hill, 34, was released by the Chicago White Sox in June after posting a 5.87 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 23 innings. Upon joining the Yankees, he found success, finishing the season with a 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP across his final 44 appearances.
Known for inducing weak contact, Hill's submarine-style delivery and high-movement sinker make him especially effective against left-handed hitters, resulting in a high ground-ball rate. Notably, he did not allow a home run to a left-handed batter in 2024.
In New York, Hill posted a 69.9% ground-ball rate and stranded 76.4% of baserunners during the regular season. His 1.7% barrel rate ranked in the 100th percentile, per Statcast, and his ground-ball rate was the highest in the league.
Although his strikeout rate dropped to just 3.7 K/9 with the Yankees, Hill's turnaround was largely a result of improved batted-ball luck. In Chicago, he allowed a .436 batting average on balls in play (BABIP), but that figure plummeted to .248 after the move to New York.
Hill also proved to be a key contributor in the postseason, posting a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings. In Game 5 of the ALCS, he preserved a tie in the sixth inning by inducing a crucial double play, helping the Yankees eventually win the game and advance to the World Series.
Facing multiple gaps in their bullpen, the Yankees are actively seeking reinforcements. One of their go-to high-leverage relievers, Clay Holmes, recently signed a three-year, $38 million deal with the Mets. Holmes, who lost his closer role to Luke Weaver in 2024, plans to transition back to starting pitcher—a role he previously held during his development in the minor leagues.
Right-handers Tommy Kahnle, Jonathan Loáisiga, and Lou Trivino are all free agents, as is left-hander Tim Mayza, who was non-tendered by the Yankees on November 22. Among the top external options available are Tanner Scott, Jeff Hoffman, and former Yankee David Robertson.