Report: Yankees, High-Leverage Reliever Interested in Reuniting

The New York Yankees and one of their top relievers from 2024 reportedly have mutual interest in a reunion.

Oct 26, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Tim Hill (54) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning for game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
One of the New York Yankees’ shrewdest midseason moves in 2024 was signing left-handed reliever Tim Hill, who was released by the Chicago White Sox in June. Now, a reunion could be in the works.

Prior to his release, Hill posted a 5.87 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 23 innings with the White Sox. After joining the Yankees, he thrived, finishing with a stellar 2.05 ERA and 1.02 WHIP over his next 44 appearances. Hill is currently a free agent.

On Wednesday, Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News reported that Hill and the Yankees have "mutual interest" in a reunion.

Hill, 34, is known for inducing weak contact. His submarine-style arm slot, paired with a high-movement sinker, makes him particularly tough on left-handed hitters and results in a high rate of ground balls. He did not allow a single home run to a lefty in 2024.

In New York, Hill posted a 69.9% ground ball rate and stranded 76.4% of runners during the regular season. His 1.7% barrel rate ranked in the 100th percentile, according to Statcast, and his grounder rate was the highest in the league.

While his strikeout rate dipped to just 3.7 K/9 with the Yankees, the biggest change in his performance came from batted-ball luck. With the White Sox, Hill allowed an unlucky .436 batting average on balls in play (BABIP), a number that dropped to .248 after joining the Yankees.

Hill also proved to be a high-leverage weapon in the postseason, producing a 1.08 ERA in 8.1 innings. In Game 5 of the ALCS, he helped the Yankees escape a sixth-inning jam by inducing a crucial double play to keep the score tied. New York ended up winning that game to advance to the World Series.

However, in a pivotal moment during Game 1 of the World Series, manager Aaron Boone chose lefty Nestor Cortes Jr. over Hill, a decision that led to a walk-off loss.

Along with Hill, right-handers Clay Holmes and Tommy Kahnle are free agents, leaving a few spots to fill in the back end of New York’s bullpen. The trio combined for 29 of the Yankees’ 60.2 relief innings in October. Currently, the only other left-handed reliever on the Yankees' 40-man roster is Tim Mayza.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported during last week’s GM Meetings that the Yankees have been among the most aggressive teams in talks with free-agent relievers. Hill, who signed for under $2 million on each of his last two contracts, would likely be an affordable option for the Yankees to retain.

